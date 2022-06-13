iHeartRadio
Education Director says DSBN will not tolerate acts of hate

harriet tubman vandalism

The Director of Education for the District School Board of Niagara has released a statement following vandalism at Harriet Tubman Public School this weekend.

The school was targeted with racist and homophobic words being spray painted over various parts of the school including the sign and statue of Harriet Tubman.

Warren Hoshizaki released the following statement:

"We believe that our students deserve to live in a community where everyone is safe, valued, respected, and included. This is a value that we will continue to protect, even when this belief is challenged. 

In an act of hate, Harriet Tubman Public School was vandalized on the evening of Saturday, June 11. The graffiti that covered the school contained grievous messages against the Black Community, and the 2SLGBTQ+ Community.

We acknowledge that this disturbing incident may leave the Black Community and 2SLGBTQ+ Community feeling traumatized, fearful, unsafe, and vulnerable. This includes students, staff, and families, who have been deeply impacted by this disturbing incident. 

We will not tolerate any acts of racism, homophobia, transphobia, biphobia, or any other forms of discrimination or hate in our schools or communities, and we will speak out against these acts.

We extend our gratitude to those who gave their support to the Harriet Tubman school community. This includes the community members who contacted us, the Niagara Regional Police for their ongoing investigation and the DSBN staff who quickly arrived at the school to cover the graffiti and are continuing the work today."

