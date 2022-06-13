Education Director says DSBN will not tolerate acts of hate

The Director of Education for the District School Board of Niagara has released a statement following vandalism at Harriet Tubman Public School this weekend.

The school was targeted with racist and homophobic words being spray painted over various parts of the school including the sign and statue of Harriet Tubman.

Warren Hoshizaki released the following statement:

"We believe that our students deserve to live in a community where everyone is safe, valued, respected, and included. This is a value that we will continue to protect, even when this belief is challenged.