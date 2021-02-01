Education Minister and Ont. top doc. to make announcement at 11 a.m.
Ontario's Education Minister says parents will have more clarity on when their children will return to school in the coming days.
Stephen Lecce announced $381M in funding for schools to deal with the impacts of COVID-19, including $50M to improve air quality.
He also talked about expanding testing for students and children in care settings.
280,000 students returned to in-class learning today, but Niagara students remain learning at home along with the GTHA.
Lecce says he wants all students to return to in-class learning, but he will follow medical officials' advice.
"In the coming days we hope to provide clarity to parents for when their kids will go back to school."
