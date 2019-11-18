Education minister calls for mediation with education unions

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is calling for education unions to enter into third party mediation to avoid job action.

As of today the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation is in a legal strike position, but they have yet to announce plans to formally go on strike.

We are expecting to learn the results of a strike vote later today. The union has to give five days notice before going on strike.

Lecce claims the province has been 'reasonable every step of the way' while dealing with education unions.

"My preference has been always through the traditional method of negotiation which happens at the table and with a level of confidence. One party specifically has opted in their own judgement, OSSTF, to publicize and table every substantive offer on their website."

Representatives for the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association say they have filed for conciliation as part of their negotiations.

Meanwhile, last week the public elementary school teachers union announced plans to start a work-to-rule campaign starting on Tuesday, November 26th.

