Education Minister confirms surveillance testing will now be available provincewide

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says his government plans to roll out asymptomatic COVID-19 testing at schools across the province, expanding on a pilot project targeting schools in areas with the highest rates of COVID-19 infection.

"For weeks we've been working on a plan, we were going to operationalize for Monday the 11th, obviously with the extension of students staying on the virtual learning we have more time to work with the Chief Medical Officer of Health to roll it out.

Lecce made the comments at a news conference at Queen's Park this morning.

"All schools and all public health units will be eligible and have the capacity and the testing kits required, to do that type of surveillance testing, meaning we are going well beyond the four high risk regions that exist today."

Lecce announced the surveillance testing in schools will now be available provincewide one day after the government announced that elementary schools in Southern Ontario would remain closed until January 25th.

High schools were always slated to reopen on the 25th.

