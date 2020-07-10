Education Minister hints at a shift in thinking for fall school year
Possible good news for parents.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says millions of Ontario students could return to schools this September if it's safe to do so.
During the province's daily pandemic breifing, Lecce acknowledged shrinking COVID-19 case counts might make the resumption of in-class learning possible.
Lecce says since the government announced its multi-pronged school reopening plan last month, COVID-19 numbers have declined, prompting a shift in thinking.
-
Niagara Folk Arts Festival Announces Summer 2020 Live EventsChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Emily Kovacs – Executive Director Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre regarding Niagara Folk Arts Festival Summer 2020 Live Events
-
UPDATE - Icy Adoption/Foster CatsChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Kevin Strooband – Executive Director Lincoln County Humane Society regarding Icy, ugliest dog in Niagara, adoption update
-
UPDATE - Some Positive News with Release of Latest Niagara Job NumbersChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Adam Durrant – Project Manager Niagara Workforce Planning Board regarding the latest Niagara job numbers