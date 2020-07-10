Education Minister hints at a shift in thinking for fall school year

Possible good news for parents.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says millions of Ontario students could return to schools this September if it's safe to do so.

During the province's daily pandemic breifing, Lecce acknowledged shrinking COVID-19 case counts might make the resumption of in-class learning possible.

Lecce says since the government announced its multi-pronged school reopening plan last month, COVID-19 numbers have declined, prompting a shift in thinking.