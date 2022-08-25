Education Minister says 'we've seen this story before' as education workers vote on strike mandate
Education Minister Stephen Lecce is "hoping cooler heads prevail" when it comes time for education workers in Ontario to vote on a strike mandate.
The 55-thousand CUPE members - including librarians, custodians and administrative staff - could walk off the job as early as October.
Members will vote from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 on whether to set a strike mandate.
Lecce says the union was on a path to strike before it even saw the first offer.
Lecce tells CKTB parents have seen this story every three years and it's informative for the future.