Education Minister to let parents know if school year can be salvaged



Ontario’s education minister is expected to make an announcement at 1:00 this afternoon on the fate of the rest of the school year.

Initially schools were only supposed to be closed for two weeks following March Break, but the closure has been extended multiple times in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Public health officials have previously said they were waiting for more information about how the respiratory illness spreads among children before making a decision about sending students back to school.

No word if today's announcement will include the future of daycare centres.

Last week, when the Ford government announced it was moving to phase one of the province's reopening plan, a spokesperson for the Education Minister said using home based child care was still an option for parents returning to work this week.

To the surprise of many parents, the spokesperson said home based child care was never included in the emergency orders to close.

