Educator unions publish joint statement opposing change to March Break

Educator unions are accusing the provincial government of disregarding their input about Spring Break.

Yesterday the province moved the break from March to April 12th - 16th.

A joint statement from the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, and the French teachers' union states they are unanimously opposed to the change.

Niagara's OSSTF President Shannon Smith points out moving the break puts it right after a long weekend.

"They talk about the problem over the winter holidays, and now it's Family Day weekend, and then we're going to have the 4 day weekend for Easter, and then 4 days later we're supposed to have this adjusted Spring Break."

The statement from the union notes if the provincial government is worried about travel during the break, that should be handled through other means.

Smith says, "This March Break is about a mental health and well-being opportunity for students and educators alike in a time when we're been dealing with just a ridiculous amount of stress and pressure since we went back to school in September. So the break is well needed and well deserved by educational workers and students."