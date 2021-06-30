Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in Niagara today

Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara.

No new deaths were announced, leaving the death toll at 414.

There are 149 active cases across the region.

66% of Niagara residents have one dose of a COVID vaccine while 27.5% have both doses.

The number of people in hospital remains the same with 8 patients being cared for by Niagara Health, and four of those in the ICU in St. Catharines.