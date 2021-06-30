Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in Niagara today
Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara.
No new deaths were announced, leaving the death toll at 414.
There are 149 active cases across the region.
66% of Niagara residents have one dose of a COVID vaccine while 27.5% have both doses.
The number of people in hospital remains the same with 8 patients being cared for by Niagara Health, and four of those in the ICU in St. Catharines.
A Day To Listen - 610 CKTB AM Roundtable - June 30/21AMPLIFYING INDIGENOUS VOICES Sean Vanderklis and Karl Dockstader talk to Matt Holmes
A Day To Listen - Sol Mamamkwa, MPP KiiwetinoongAMPLIFYING INDIGENOUS VOICES Matt talks to Sol Mamamkwa, MPP Kiiwetinoong
