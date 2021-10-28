Eight new cases of COVID, seven people in hospital in Niagara
Only eight new COVID-19 cases to report in Niagara today.
No new deaths were announced.
Nine cases have been marked as resolved, leaving the number of active cases at 152.
There are nine outbreaks being tracked by public health.
Seven people are being treated for the virus in hospital, five are in the ICU.
Two of the patients are fully vaccinated, while five have not received a first or second dose of the COVID vaccine.
A pop-up vaccine clinic is being held today for walk-in appointments only between 3 - 6 p.m. at St. Catharines Collegiate.
-
AM Roundtable - Sue-Ann Staff and Wolfgang GuembelAM Roundtable - Sue-Ann Staff and Wolfgang Guembel
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK OCT 28What’s going on at Rogers? Weston Bakeries sold for $1.2 billion. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
“The Damnation of Dracula” - DIRECTOR Chris DartonTim talks to Christopher Darton director of “The Damnation of Dracula” Horror flick being shot in and around Niagara, they just wrapped principal photography. https://www.facebook.com/damnationofdracula/ https://www.youtube.com/user/Redhope65