Eight Niagara residents facing impaired driving charges

Eight people are facing impaired driving charges with Niagara Regional Police releasing the latest list of those charged between Jan. 30 - Feb. 5, 2023.

In an effort to stop people from impaired driving, Niagara Police release the names of people charged with impaired driving publicly.

In addition to being charged, the drivers are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Melissa D. DOUGAN, 56yrs, Niagara Falls

Roger P. LEVASSEUR, 68yrs, Welland

Joshua M. CROPPER, 27yrs, Lincoln

James H. VANDERVELDE, 34yrs, Lincoln

Nicholas P. DAVIS, 21yrs, Port Colborne

Jason L. LANDRY, 41yrs, St. Catharines

Jason C. BILLINGHAM, 45yrs, Niagara Falls

Jason P. NAGY, 50yrs, Niagara Falls