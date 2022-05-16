Eight Niagara restaurants make list of top 100 places for outdoor dining in Canada
OpenTable has unveiled a list of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining, and eight Niagara restaurants made the list.
Five of the establishments are in Niagara-on-the-Lake, including Bricks and Barley, Kitchen76 at Two Sisters Vineyards, The Winery Restaurant at Peller Estates, Treadwell Farm-to-Table Cuisine, and Trius Winery Restaurant.
Two are located in Beamsville; The Good Earth Vineyard And Winery and The Restaurant at Redstone.
The Lake House Restaurant in Vineland also making the top 100 list.
Reservations to eat out are up 60% compared to May of 2019, before the pandemic h
