Eight people charged with impaired driving in Niagara

Eight people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Police laid the charges between Feb. 27 and March 5th.

The force publicly releases the names of people charged with impaired driving in hopes of ending the crime.

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Sasa HALJKEVIC, 51yrs, Lincoln

Krystal C. COTE, 34yrs, Welland

Darlene P. SMITH, 52yrs, Port Colborne

Josue RIVERA, 38yrs, Rochester, New York

Carmine CATALDO, 48yrs, St. Catharines

Craig A. MCWHIRTER, 35yrs, Niagara Falls

Michael A. MANNING, 56yrs, Niagara Falls

Bert E. SCHROEDER, 74yrs, Buffalo, New York