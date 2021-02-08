Eight people charged with impaired driving in Niagara over two week span

Eight people were charged with impaired driving over the last two weeks.

Niagara Regional Police say the drivers, all from Niagara, were charged between January 25th and February 7th, 2021.

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Kyle A. GRELOWSKI 38 years, Fort Erie

Thomas J. HARAPNUIK 56 years, Niagara Falls

Denis F. COLLINS 50 years, Welland

Troy J. CARREY 45 years, Welland

Samantha PYE 43 years, Port Colborne

William F. BEICKE 35 years, Welland

John D. MEEBOER25 years, Lincoln

Lindsay P. POUNTNEY 27 years, Niagara Falls