Eight people charged with impaired driving: Niagara Police

Niagara Regional Police have released their latest list of people charged with impaired driving.

Eight drivers were charged between November 29th and December 5th.

In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service reports the names of people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Elizabeth BUSTILLLOS, 30yrs, Burlington

Francis G. HUGES, 23yrs, St. Catharines

Jack B. SYKES, 19yrs, Burlington

Samuel R. SAWYER, 24yrs, Fort Erie

Evgeny ZHELINSKIY, 32yrs, Niagara Falls

Wesley W. STONOS, 36yrs, Welland

Tiana B. HYINDS-JEREMIAH, 24yrs, St. Catharines

Daniel P. DICATO, 44yrs, Welland