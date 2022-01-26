Eight people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara
Eight people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.
NRP officers laid the charges between January 17 to January 23, 2022.
In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Francisco BRASIL, 56yrs, Lincoln
Dayle T. SCHROEDER, 21yrs, Niagara Falls
Samuel A. BERARDI, 27yrs, Welland
Ntirenganya W. SEMANA, 29yrs, Buffalo, NY
Mary-Jane CUNNINGHAM, 63yrs, Welland
David VENKETESWARAN, 50yrs, Fort Erie
Greg G. WATSON, 51yrs, Fort Erie
Joseph SERIANNI, 41yrs, Welland
