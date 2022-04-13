Eight people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

Eight people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Police laid the charges between April 4, 2022 to April 10, 2022.

In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service reports the names of people charged.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Andrew W. DOBBIE, 38yrs, Thorold

David R. KUCAN, 59yrs, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Tyron J. EDGERLY, 46yrs, London

Kristian L. FALKOWSKI, 24yrs, St. Catharines

Aliyah A. LORD, 20yrs, Niagara Falls

Ryland K. KORODY, 42yrs, Niagara Falls

Gary K. WARREN, 53yrs, Welland

Jessie R. BOUCHER, 41yrs, Welland