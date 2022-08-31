Eight people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people charged with impaired driving.

Eight people have been charged between August 22nd - 28th.

In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the NRP reports the names of people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Milos KARADZIC, 37yrs, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Lual N. AYOM, 26yrs, Hamilton

Michael G. TRACEY, 76yrs, St. Catharines

Gavin C. STEWART, 52yrs, Lincoln

Breyden J. TOMASZEWSKI, 20yrs, Welland

Blair D. BOYCHUK, 37yrs, Lincoln

Wayne A. BURSEY, 64yrs, Niagara Falls

Dylan T. MOODY, 30yrs, Welland