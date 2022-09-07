Eight people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

Eight people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.

Niagara Police have released the latest list of those charged between August 29th and September 4th.

The police force reports the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region to deter people from making similar choices.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Amber S. YOUNG, 27yrs, Lowbanks

David A. PEARSON, 36yrs, Niagara Falls

Mehak S. HUSSAIN, 24yrs, Niagara Falls

Divanshu DHAM, 22yrs, Niagara Falls

Brandon I. KILINSKI, 28yrs, Niagara Falls

Jennifer R. FORRESTER, 37yrs, Niagara-on-the-Lake

John R. COLLINS, 74yrs, Niagara Falls

Gregory W. HUFFMAN, 54yrs, Port Colborne