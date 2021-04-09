Elderly couple victim of theft in St. Catharines

A 47 year old woman from Welland is facing charges after an alleged theft.

Police say that on Thursday afternoon a woman knocked on the door of an elderly couple in the area of Church Street and Court Street.

Officers say the woman asked to use the phone to call 911, so the couple allowed her in.

After a brief telephone conversation the woman asked for $10 dollars for a taxi, and when the couple gave her money, she still grabbed more bills from a plastic cup.

47 yr old Susan Peacock of Welland has been arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.