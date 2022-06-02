Elections Ontario warns voters of ``last-minute'' location changes

Elections Ontario has warned voters of ``last-minute'' location changes to some polling stations after voting got underway in today's provincial election.

It's encouraging people to check the Elections Ontario website, app or call (1-888-668-8683) to confirm their place of voting before they head out to the polls.

The leaders of Ontario's four major parties cast their ballots earlier today after polling stations opened.

Opinion polls conducted earlier in the campaign suggest the Progressive Conservatives are poised to form a second straight majority government.