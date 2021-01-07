Electoral College tally confirms Joe Biden's presidential win
US Vice-President Mike Pence has announced the results of the Electoral College tally, confirming Democrat Joe Biden's presidential win.
Lawmakers, resolved to uphold the democratic process, worked into the early morning hours to complete the tally.
President Donald Trump said in a statement immediately after the vote that there will be a smooth transition of power on Inauguration Day.
Tensions remain high in Washington after yesterday's violent attempt to keep Trump in the White House.
Rioters who breached the Capitol building were egged on by Trump, who has spent weeks falsely attacking the integrity of the election.
What happened in the States yesterday: could it happen here?Matt Holmes spoke with retired political science professor Peter Woolstencroft on what happened on Capital Hill yesterday and how likely it is to happen here.
Political Science Professors discuss Capitol HillRenan Levine, Professor in the Department of Political Science University of Toronto Scarborough, and Paul Hamilton, Political Science Professor at Brock University, join Matt Holmes to discuss what`s been going on in the United States.
