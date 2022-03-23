Electric vehicle battery plant to be built in Windsor, Ont.

Automaker Stellantis and South Korean battery-maker LG Energy Solution have announced they will build a large-scale electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont.

The province says the more than $5-billion investment is the largest in the automotive manufacturing history of Ontario.

A spokeswoman for Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli is refusing to say how much money the province is putting toward the project to ``ensure (Ontario's) negotiating position is protected for future investments.''

The battery facility will supply Stellantis plants in North America and will employ about 2,500 people.

Construction is set to start this year, with a goal of being fully operational by 2025.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the plant will secure the province's place as a North American hub for building the cars and batteries of the future.

