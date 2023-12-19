Electric vehicles could make up 100% of new vehicle sales in Canada by 2035

The end of the road is coming for gas-powered vehicles in Canada.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says regulations being finalized this week will phase out the sale of new gas or diesel powered passenger vehicles over the next 12 years.

He says it also will encourage automakers to make sure there are more E-Vs available for sale in Canada at affordable prices.

The Electric Vehicle Availability Standard will require automakers to ensure a minimum share of their total vehicles offered for sale in Canada are electric.

That starts with 20 per cent in 2026.

After that, the proportion of EVs has to get bigger each year until it hits 100 per cent in 2035.

Canada's targets are in line with those of several international jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom and 10 U.S. states.