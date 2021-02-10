Electricity prices to remain at off-peak levels until February 22nd

The Ontario government is extending the electricity rate relief program again.

Electricity prices will remain at the off-peak rate of 8.5 cents per kilowatt-hour until February 22nd as the Stay-At-Home order continues for most parts of the province.

The lower rate is available for Time-of-Use and tiered customers.

The off-peak rate has been in effect since the beginning of the year and was previously extended near the end of January.

The rate will be automatically applied to residential, small business, and farm customers who pay regulated rates as set by the Ontario Energy Board.