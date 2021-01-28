Electricity prices to remain at off-peak levels until February 9th
The provincial government is extending electricity rate relief as the Stay-At-Home order continues.
Prices will remain at the off-peak rate of 8.5 cents per kilowatt-hour until February 9.
The lower rate is in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week for Time-Of-Use and tiered customers.
For business owners of stores shut down or significantly restricted by the Stay-At-Home orders, Energy and Property Tax Rebates are available through COVID-19 Business Support Grants.
-
Bell Let's Talk DayMatt Holmes Speaks with Madhav Khurana - Volunteer Niagara Public Health regarding Bell Let's Talk Day
-
Bell Let's Talk DayMatt Holmes Speaks with Mary Walsh - Creator/Star This Hour Has 22 Minutes/Host/Actor/Producer and Bell Let's Talk Day Spokesperson regarding Bell Let's Talk Day
-
Pathstone Mental Health - Bell Let’s Talk#Bell Let's Talk. Tim talks to Child & Family Therapist, Registered Social Worker with Pathstone