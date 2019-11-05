Elementary teachers could hit the bricks in less than three weeks

Elementary teachers with Ontario public schools could be in a legal strike position later this month.

The Elementary Teachers Federation and the province met with a conciliator yesterday and the union emerged saying it is now asking for a no board report.

Seventeen days after that is issued, teachers will be in a legal strike position.

Union president Sam Hammond says in the meantime, the parties are set to meet again next week, and he hopes the government will get serious about contract talks.

But the province's education minister says no matter how the union frames the current talks, it all comes down to money.

Stephen Lecce says teachers want a two percent wage hike which he says is well above what the government has offered.

ETFO members voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action last week.