Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario reaches tentative deal with province
Ontario's elementary teachers have agreed to salary increases of one per cent a year for three years, but will get higher benefit increases than the government originally sought.
The Canadian Press has obtained a memo of highlights that the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario sent to its members about the tentative contract deal it recently reached with the provincial government.
The government had previously said it would not budge beyond an offer to increase both wages and benefits by one per cent per year, but ETFO secured four per cent annual increases to benefits.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce had also wanted concessions on a regulation that dictates seniority-based hiring, but while the agreement doesn't come with any such concessions, it also doesn't come with guarantees that the government can't make changes to it.
The agreement also contains a Support for Students fund, which ETFO says will create about 434 teacher positions, meant to address areas such as special education, English language learners, and mental-health initiatives.
The government has also made a “binding, enforceable'' commitment in writing to maintain the current full-day kindergarten structure, with one teacher and one early childhood educator.
-
COVID-19 | Wayne Gates Calling for 80% Rent Subsidy During PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Wayne Gates – NDP MPP Niagara Falls/Fort Erie/Niagara-on-the-Lake regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on renters and landlords
-
COVID-19 | Petition to Get Foreign Trained Doctors to Lend Their Skills During PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Emily Kovacs – Executive Director Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre in regarding foreign trained doctors to help battle COVID-19 Pandemic
-
COVID-19 | Tokyo Olympics Moved to 2021, Same Time as Canada Summer Games in NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Doug Hamilton – Chair of the 2021 Canada Summer Games in regards to moving the Tokyo Olympics to 2021, same time as Canada Summer Games in Niagara