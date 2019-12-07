Elementary teachers to ramp up work to rule
The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says it will be starting phase two on Tuesday.
During the new round of job action, teachers won't be planning any new field trips, collecting money for school-based activities except for charity, or distributing any memos or letters from a school or school board.
The first phase, which started Nov. 26, has teachers not completing Term 1 report cards, not participating in any professional learning from their school board or the ministry outside of school hours, and not doing any online training by the ministry.
News of the increasing job action comes as the union representing high school teachers plans one-day strikes on Wednesday in nine school boards.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation job action follows a province-wide strike a week earlier.
Roundtable Round #2 (Janice Arnoldi, Terry Ugulini)
Tim Denis Roundtable (Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Peleton Husband Backlash/Peleton Commercial Controversy, Is the Age of Ageing Politicians Coming to an End?)
Community Care 12 Days of Christmas/Great Holiday Food Drive
Tim Speaks with District Vice President Meridian Credit Union Shelley Dix regarding Community Care 12 Days of Christmas/Great Holiday Food Drive
Roundtable Round #1 (Ruth Unrau,Glen Walker)
Tim Denis Roundtable (The Irishman Running Time, Robert DeNiro, Overdose Stats/Opioid Addiction, Russians Banned for Doping, Is the Age of Ageing Politicians Coming to an End?)