Elementary teachers to ramp up work to rule

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says it will be starting phase two on Tuesday.

During the new round of job action, teachers won't be planning any new field trips, collecting money for school-based activities except for charity, or distributing any memos or letters from a school or school board.

The first phase, which started Nov. 26, has teachers not completing Term 1 report cards, not participating in any professional learning from their school board or the ministry outside of school hours, and not doing any online training by the ministry.

News of the increasing job action comes as the union representing high school teachers plans one-day strikes on Wednesday in nine school boards.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation job action follows a province-wide strike a week earlier.