Elementary teachers' union will not stage strikes for next two weeks

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario will not be staging rotating strike action during the next two weeks.

Instead, union officials say ETFO members will be taking part in 'online picket lines' through tweets and posts on personal social media accounts to promote the union's stance in the ongoing negotiations.

Members will also be required to picket outside their schools for at least 20 minutes one day per week, but the pickets are not expected to impact class time.

During an update this morning union officials announced new work-to-rule protocols including members only fulfilling scheduled duties during work time and not agreeing to any changes in their schedule.

The work-to-rule protocol will not impact ETFO members at the Niagara Children's Centre.

Union officials say they will initiate further strike action on March 9th if a new deal is not reached.