Eligibility for mass vaccination clinics expands again to include people 50+

More people will be able to start booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccines as the eligibility for mass vaccination clinics expands again.

Starting later this morning people 50 and older, people with high risk health conditions, and Group One of people who cannot work from home can get a shot at a clinic.

The first group of people who cannot work from home includes people working in food manufacturing, agricultural and farm workers, police officers, fire fighters, and emergency medical service workers.

According to the provincial government's guidance document on the vaccine rollout 'high risk health conditions' include obesity, treatments causing immunosuppression (such as chemotherapy), and intellectual or developmental disabilities. One essential caregiver for someone with a high risk health condition will also be eligible for vaccination if the person requires help with personal care.

During the announcement Health Minister Christine Elliott also confirmed up to 60 pharmacies in Durham, Hamilton, Ottawa, Windsor-Essex, and York Region will be able to start offering the Moderna vaccine later this week.

People 40 and older can try to book a vaccine appointment through a participating pharmacy, but supply has been an ongoing issue.

Anyone attempting to use the provincial booking system when the eligibility expands at 8 a.m. this morning will also likely need some patience as thousands of people tend to try to book at once, causing lengthy wait times.

People in Niagara can either use Ontario.ca/BookVaccine or call 1-833-943-3900 to book an appointment at a mass vaccination clinic.