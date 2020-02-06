Elizabeth Smart says she was sexually assaulted on flight
Utah kidnapping and rape survivor Elizabeth Smart says she was sexually assaulted on an airplane last year.
Smart said on ``CBS This Morning'' Thursday that she was sleeping when she felt someone's hand rubbing her inner thigh.
She says the last time someone touched her without permission was when she was kidnapped as a 14-year-old girl.
Smart spokesman Chris Thomas says the July 19 attack is being investigated by the FBI and Delta Air Lines.
FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker said she could not confirm or deny an investigation exists.
The CBS report cited a Delta statement that it is co-operating with an investigation of Smart's allegation.
