Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19
The talk show host says she's feeling fine and is following all CDC guidelines, including notifying everyone who she's been in close contact with.
DeGeneres has been hosting her show in studio with a mix of in-person and virtual guests.
"Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Junior was with her in studio during Wednesday's show.
December 10, 2020
