Elliott says next year we can resume Holiday celebrations

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Ontario and evidence showing people are not staying home in lockdown zones, the province's Health Minister is urging people to stay home.

Christine Elliott says the province is "strongly encouraging" people not to travel from lockdown and red zones to other areas.

"For right now, please don't go shopping in other areas that are lower zones. That just increases community transmission, increases our numbers and puts more strain on our hospitals to deal with it"

Elliott went on to says she understands people want to celebrate this time of year, but encouraged people to stay home as much as possible and celebrate with your own household adding this time next year we will be able to resume our holiday celebrations.

