Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter

Elon Musk has limited the amount of tweets that most Twitter users can view each day.

Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day - restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site.

The site is now requiring people to log on to view tweets and profiles.

The restrictions could result in users being locked out of Twitter for the day after scrolling through several hundred tweets.

Thousands of users complained Saturday of not being able to access the site.

Musk said after facing backlash that he would raise the thresholds on how many tweets accounts can read per day.

