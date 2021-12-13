Elon Musk named Time magazine Person of the Year
Calling him a ``clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman,'' Time magazine has named Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk as its Person of the Year for 2021.
Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of the space exploration company SpaceX, is estimated to be the richest person in the world with a net worth of around $300 billion.
Tesla shares have risen about 60% in the past year, helping Musk to pass Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person.
With a market value around $1 trillion, Tesla is by far the most valuable car maker in the world.
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (DEC 13, 2021)Tonight's guest is Caitlin Kelly with Kingston 4 Paws Service Dogs - Their Mission “To provide trained service dogs and their continued handling support to physically and emotionally challenged persons and their families, assisting them to become more independent in their Southeastern Ontario communities.”
view from the drive thru - Dreamin' of White Noise This Last Christmas Timeview from the drive thru - Dreamin' of White Noise This Last Christmas Time
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: Dec 13We have high covid infection numbers. Omicron, is it serious, are we overreacting? Will booster shots make a difference? Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.