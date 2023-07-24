Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter's blue bird

Elon Musk has unveiled a new black and white ``X'' logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.

Musk replaced his own Twitter icon with a white X on a black background and posted a picture on Monday of the design projected on Twitter's San Francisco headquarters.

The X started appearing on the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the phone app.

In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs.