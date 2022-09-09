Elton John honours Queen during Toronto concert

Sir Elton John was singing the praises of the late Queen Elizabeth the Second while on stage at his final concert in Toronto.



The 75-year-old British rock star has ties to the royal family and was knighted by the Queen in 1988 for his contributions to music and charity.



He told the crowd at Rogers Centre last night that the Queen led with ``grace and decency'' through some of his country's ``greatest and darkest moments.''



He said he's glad she's at peace because ``she worked bloody hard'' and deserves the rest.



John then performed his 1974 hit ``Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me.''

Elton John sings “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” after paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in Toronto pic.twitter.com/FT1oX6lP5E — Patrick Searle (@patsearle) September 9, 2022