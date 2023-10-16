Emaciated dog gives birth to puppies in Welland shelter

Ontario’s Provincial Animal Welfare Services, or PAWS, is investigating after an emaciated dog was found in Welland.

Officials say the female, shepherd-type, dog was found last week near Elizabeth Street and Niagara Street, with its ribs and spine visible, and a flea infestation.

The dog, barely able to walk, was taken to the Niagara SPCA’s Welland shelter, and gave birth to puppies days later.

While some dogs were stillborn, others survived and are in foster care, given the mother's weak condition.

Anyone with information on the dog's owner is asked to call PAWS, and those wishing to donate to the care of the shepherd and her pups can do so by clicking here.