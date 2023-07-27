Emancipation Day celebrations planned in St. Catharines this weekend
Emancipation Day celebrations are planned in St. Catharines this weekend.
The festivities include tours of the BME Church on Geneva Street Saturday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a tour talk led by historian Rochelle Bush at 2 p.m.
On Sunday the festivites move to Lakeside Park where there will be a number of vendors, games, and musical performances during the day.
Things begin at 11 a.m. Sunday and wrap up with a performance by Carlos Morgan at the Bandshell at 7 p.m.
