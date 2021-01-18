Emergency alert in U-S Capitol sparked by fire in homeless encampment
A law enforcement official says that an emergency alert in the nation's capital was prompted by a fire at a homeless encampment.
A lockdown was ordered at the U.S. Capitol complex.
It is a federal holiday as it's MLK day in the U-S, the House and Senate are in recess and the Capitol is relatively empty.
Tensions are running high before Wednesday's presidential inauguration after the deadly and violent attack on the Capitol on January 6th.
Unprecedented levels of security have been implemented in DC.
That includes more than 20-thousand National Guard troops.
