Emergency child care for eligible front line and health care workers in Hamilton

As Ontario schools are closed for in-person learning following the April break as part of the Ontario Government broader efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Education and the City of Hamilton is providing targeted free emergency child care for the school aged children of designated essential front line and heath care workers effective April 19, 2021.

During this period, emergency child care is available for designated essential workers as defined by the Provincial eligibility requirements, who are not able to accommodate their school-aged child’s learning or care at home. Licensed child care programs, including licensed home child care and licensed child cate programs located in schools, for children aged 0 to 3.8 years will continue during the school closure.

Eligible workers include those working in health care, police, fire, paramedics, Public Health, long-term care, HSR employees, those working with vulnerable populations, those maintaining food, hydro and water systems, correctional officers and more.

A complete and updated list of eligible frontline and health care workers is available on the City website by visiting www.hamilton.ca/childcare.

Emergency child care is being provided by the three licensed home child care agencies in Hamilton. For more information on accessing this care, please contact one of the following agencies:

Today’s Family, childcare@todaysfamily.ca, (905) 574-9344 ext. 112

Wee Watch Galbraith, wee_watch@hotmail.com, (905) 561-0008

Wee Watch Golfwood, julie@weewatch.com, (905) 574-5409 ext. 203

“Targeted free emergency child care for designated essential workers is a critical component in our joint response to the pandemic. Our wonderful people on the front lines need this support in order to continue the valued work they are doing that benefits all of us. We appreciate the resources being provided by the Ontario government and its partnership with us to make this happen.” Mayor Fred Eisenberger

Additional Resources

For regular City of Hamilton COVID-19 updates, please visit www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus and www.hamilton.ca/covidclosures

Visit www.ontario.ca/coronavirus to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19

Public Health Services’ COVID-19 Hotline 905-974-9848 or phscovid19@hamilton.ca

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON