Emergency crews battle fire on Beaverdams Road in Thorold

Emergency Crews are on the scene of a fire at an auto parts building in Thorold.

The fire appears to be in the main building of 406 Auto Parts at 1665 Beaverdams Road.

Crews are still on the scene this hour, there is no word of any injuries, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Police are asking those in the area to shelter in place, close all windows, and stay indoors.

Police have had Beaverdams closed between Collier Road and Baker Street.

We will get more details as they become available.