Emergency healthcare townhall meeting to be held in Niagara next week

An emergency healthcare townhall meeting will be held next week in Niagara.

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates says Ontario's health care system is in crisis, and he wants to hear from local residents on their concerns.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, February 9th from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m at the Gale Centre in Niagara Falls.

"We will be featuring a panel of health care experts & front-line workers to discuss the crisis, our concerns with the continued growth of privatization, and listening directly to the concerns and stories of residents."

The event is open to the public.

Officials are asking residents to wear a mask to the event.

If you have questions or want more information, you can call Gate's office at (905)357-0681 or wgates-co@ndp.on.ca