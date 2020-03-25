Emergency legislation passes House of Commons
The House of Commons has passed emergency legislation to help Canadians deal with the financial impact of COVID-19.
A handful of MPs debated the bill early this morning.
Just before 6 a.m. Government House Leader Pablo Rodriquez tweeted out ‘It’s done. The House has adopted the emergency support announced to face COVID-19. It’s now up to the Senate.’
Yesterday some Conservative members voiced concerns, calling parts of the legislation ‘a power grab.’
It's done. The House has adopted the emergency support announced to face #COVID19. It's now up to the Senate. We will work day and night so that Canadians receive as quickly as possible the help they critically need. We will be there for you. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/bjhSGsf764— Pablo Rodriguez (@pablorodriguez) March 25, 2020
-
5PM MAR 26TH
Johnathan Younker
-
4PM MAR 26TH
Catherine Habermebl Acting Commissioner, Public Works at Niagara Region
-
3PM MAR 26TH
U.S. troops on Canadian border - to keep Americans in?