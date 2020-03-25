Emergency legislation passes House of Commons

The House of Commons has passed emergency legislation to help Canadians deal with the financial impact of COVID-19.

A handful of MPs debated the bill early this morning.

Just before 6 a.m. Government House Leader Pablo Rodriquez tweeted out ‘It’s done. The House has adopted the emergency support announced to face COVID-19. It’s now up to the Senate.’

Yesterday some Conservative members voiced concerns, calling parts of the legislation ‘a power grab.’