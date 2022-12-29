Emergency lifted in Port Colborne as power almost fully restored

The State of Emergency is over in Port Colborne.

Mayor Bill Steele has declaring the emergency over within the City of Port Colborne boundaries.

The state of emergency could be lifted in Fort Erie as well today.

This as Canadian Niagara Power is hoping to have eveyone's lights back on in south Niagara by the end of the day.

The utility company says roughly 180 customers were still without power as of this morning.

The majority of them are tied to small clusters of outages .

Officials say they have about 100 workers out in the field trying to restore power.

At the leak of the outage on Christmas morning roughly 15-thousand homes were in the dark.