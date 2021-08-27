Emergency officials called to construction site following incident at Geneva St ramp on 406

No major injuries are reported after an incident at a bridge under construction in St. Catharines.

The incident happened late this morning as crews were working on the ramp at Geneva Street from the 406.

Fire officials say an excavator rolled over, for an unknown reason, with one man inside.

It's not clear what kind of injuries the driver suffered, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

An unknown amount of fuel leaked out of the machine.

OPP are handling the investigation, while the Ministry will be on scene as well.

Traffic on the 406 is not impacted by the incident.