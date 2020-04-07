Emergency responders will get information on people who test positive for COVID-19

First responders will now have access to the name, address, and date of birth of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy Premier Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones announced the emergency order yesterday to help protect emergency personnel.

Police officers, fire fighters, and paramedics will be able to access the information about individuals they are coming into contact with.

The announcement comes after a Niagara EMS paramedic tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Officials say the paramedic is at home in self-isolation and in good spirits.