Emergency response agencies across Canada looking at joining Threads

Police and emergency response agencies across Canada are looking at joining tens of millions of people now using Threads.



For years, Twitter has been a go-to source for real-time information from public agencies, especially on situations that impact safety.



Some Canadian public agencies are already on Threads, but many others are still considering whether to launch an account.



The early adopters include police services in Calgary and Edmonton.



The R-C-M-P says it is open to using Threads, but is sticking with its existing platforms for now, including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.