Emmy-winning comedian Louie Anderson dies at 68

Louie Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely and Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series ``Baskets,'' has died at age 68.

Anderson's publicist Glenn Schwartz says the comedian died Friday in Las Vegas.

The publicist had said earlier this week that Anderson was hospitalized for a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

He'd been a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show ``Family Feud'' from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances.